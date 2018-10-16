Assad says Crimean delegation’s visit is good beginning for cooperation

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. /TASS/. The visit to Syria by a delegation from Russia’s Republic of Crimea led by its head, Sergei Aksyonov, is a good beginning for establishing cooperation in various spheres, Syrian President Bashar Assad said on Tuesday.

"While receiving Aksyonov in Damascus, President Assad congratulated Crimea’s people and its leaders on the implementation of their will - reunification with Russia. He stressed that this visit is a good beginning for establishing relations of cooperation between the sides in various spheres and that both sides have clear positions on the Black and Mediterranean Seas," the Syrian Presidency said on its official Twitter account.

The Crimean delegation is visiting Damascus on October 15-16.