Ukrainian forces shell LPR territory 7 times over last 24 hours

LUGANSK, October 16. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces have shalled the territory of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) seven times over the last 24 hours, LPR people's militia said on Tuesday.

"The settlements of Donetsky, Kalinovo, Mikhaylovka, Kalinovka, Sokolniki and Lozovoye came under fire," LuganskInformCenter quoted a spokesman for LPR people's militia as saying. Ukrainian forces used 122mm artillery, mortars, weapons on armored vehicles, grenade launchers and small arms.

The last agreement on ceasefire in eastern Ukraine was reached at the Contact Group meeting in Minsk. The ceasefire was supposed to start overnight to September 29, right before the beginning of a school year. Since the start of the conflict, the sides have agreed on a ceasefire over 20 times already, but violations keep occurring.