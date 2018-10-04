Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ukraine’s parliament extends Donbass special status until December 2019

World
October 04, 11:39 UTC+3 KIEV

Ukraine adopted a law providing special status to certain areas of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions in October 2014 for a three-year term

Share
1 pages in this article
© Maxim Nikitin/TASS

KIEV, October 4. /TASS/. Ukraine’s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, endorsed a presidential draft law on Thursday to extend the special status of Donbass until December 31, 2019.

The draft law, which was submitted to the parliament by Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko on October 3 and marked as "urgent," was backed by a total of 245 MPs.

Read also

Poroshenko introduces draft law to Verkhovna Rada to prolong special status of Donbass

The document says that the law’s implementation "will contribute to creating the necessary conditions to continue the process of peacefully setting the situation in certain areas of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions and therefore ensuring the restoration of sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine."

Ukraine adopted a law providing special status to certain areas of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions in October 2014 for a three-year term. The document is crucial for finding a political solution to the conflict in eastern Ukraine. The self-proclaimed Donbass republics have said many times that Kiev’s refusal to extend the law will mean a refusal to implement the Minsk Agreements.

On October 6, 2017, Ukraine’s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, passed a law on creating conditions for peacefully resolving the situation in certain areas of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions, which extended the special status of Donbass for another year. However, Kiev amended the law to ensure that it will only come into force after Ukrainian authorities gain full control of the areas in question and "all the illegal armed units and military equipment" are withdrawn. The law on the special status of Donbass expires on October 6, 2018.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
14
Hurricane Florence: frightful disaster hides behind angelic name
10
Massive torch parade wraps up North Korea's 70th anniversary
11
Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Diplomat slams detention of Russian national in Oslo as blackmail
2
Russia's Butina ‘political prisoner’ held in US on trumped-up charges, says diplomat
3
Press review: Russia eyes dumping US dollar and NATO backs Washington’s INF accusation
4
Russian Energy Week in Moscow to host 30 energy ministers
5
Moscow blasts ‘heavy-handed’ Western meddling to drag Macedonia into NATO, EU
6
Russian envoy urges OPCW to take action to prevent false flag in Idlib
7
Russia and Turkey fulfilling their agreement on Syria's Idlib — Putin
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT