Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

S-300 deployment in Syria to make region more stable, says top diplomat

World
October 15, 14:13 UTC+3 MOSCOW

he deployment of S-300 air defense systems will help make the situation across the Middle East a lot safer, the diplomat stressed

Share
1 pages in this article
© Russian Defense Ministry Press Office/TASS

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. The deployment of state-of-the-art Russian air defense missile systems in Syria will have a favorable effect on the situation in the Middle East, Foreign Minister Walid Muallem told a news conference in Damascus on Monday.

Read also
S-300 surface-to-air missile system

Russian Defense Ministry publishes footage of S-300 deliveries to Syria

"Not only Syria will feel safer owing to supplies of S-300 air defense missile systems, " said Muallem, also Deputy Prime Minister. "The deployment of this defense weapon will help make the situation more stable and safe across the Middle East," he added.

Following the incident with the downing of a Russian Ilyushin Il-20 aircraft in Syria, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on September 24 that Russia would supply S-300 missile defense systems to the Syrian army. It has already supplied 49 units of hardware within the framework of S-300 supplies. Russian specialists will train Syrian military to use the missile systems.

The electronic surveillance Il-20 plane was downed over the Mediterranean Sea late on September 17 when it was flying back to the Russian airbase at Syria’s Hmeymim. According to the Russian defense ministry, the plane was shot down by a missile from a Syrian S-200 air defense complex when it was firing at four Israeli F-16 aircraft attacking targets in the Latakia governorate. The Israeli pilots actually hid behind the Russian plane exposing it to Syrian missiles, the ministry stressed. Fifteen Russian servicemen who were onboard the plane were killed.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
14
Hurricane Florence: frightful disaster hides behind angelic name
10
Massive torch parade wraps up North Korea's 70th anniversary
11
Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Baltic fleet vessels finish long-term mission in Mediterranean
2
S-300 deployment in Syria to make region more stable, says top diplomat
3
Press review: UK wants more sanctions against Moscow and Russia attracts global investors
4
Observers from 13 countries invited to Russia-Egypt anti-terror drills
5
EU foreign ministers back sanctions for chemical weapons use
6
Russian diplomat: those accusing Russia of cyberattack will soon apologize for provocation
7
Belarusian president opposes split in Orthodox Christianity
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT