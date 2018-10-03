Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian Defense Ministry publishes footage of S-300 deliveries to Syria

World
October 03, 6:48 UTC+3

On Tuesday, the Russian defense minister said Russia had supplied Syria with 49 pieces of equipment as part of the S-300 delivery

S-300 surface-to-air missile system

S-300 surface-to-air missile system

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry on Wednesday published a video showing the delivery of S-300 surface-to-air missile systems to Syria.

The footage, aired by the Rossiya 24 and Zvezda TV channels shows the missile systems being unloaded from the An-124-100 Ruslan strategic airlift jet aircraft at the Hmeymim air base in Syria.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on September 24 that Russia planned to supply S-300 missile defense systems to the Syrian army within two weeks, following the crash of the Russian military plane in the Mediterranean. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on September 28 that the deliveries have already begun.

On Tuesday, Shoigu said Russia had supplied Syria with 49 pieces of equipment as part of the S-300 delivery intended to boost security of the Russian taskforce in that country. The equipment included radars, control vehicles and four launchers. According to the minister, the delivery was finished a day ago.

The S-300 is an air defense missile system able to eliminate advanced aircraft, including planes using stealth technology, medium-range ballistic missiles, tactical and cruise missiles, and also airborne early warning and control (AWACS/AEW&C) aircraft as well as reconnaissance and strike systems.

