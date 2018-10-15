Egyptian president to begin three-day official visit to Russia on Monday - spokesman

CAIRO, October 15. /TASS/. Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi begins a three-day official visit to Russia on Monday, Bassam Radi, a spokesman for the Egyptian president, said on Sunday.

According to the spokesman, the program of al-Sisi’s visit includes a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The two presidents are expected to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations at all levels. Apart from that, the sides "will continue consultations and coordination on regional and international issues of mutual interest within the framework of strategic partnership between Egypt and Russia with an aim of further strengthening and expanding cooperation," he said.

The Kremlin press service said earlier that Putin will meet with his Egyptian counterpart on October 17 in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi. The talks are expected to yield a number of joint documents.

The Egyprian president’s spokesman also said that al-Sisi plans to meet with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and a number of other Russian high-ranking officials. The Egyptian president is also expected to speak at Russia’s Federation Council upper parliament house.