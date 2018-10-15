Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Egyptian president to begin three-day official visit to Russia on Monday - spokesman

World
October 15, 0:52 UTC+3 CAIRO

The Kremlin press service said earlier that Vladimir Putin will meet with Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on October 17 in Sochi

Share
1 pages in this article
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi

© AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

CAIRO, October 15. /TASS/. Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi begins a three-day official visit to Russia on Monday, Bassam Radi, a spokesman for the Egyptian president, said on Sunday.

According to the spokesman, the program of al-Sisi’s visit includes a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The two presidents are expected to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations at all levels. Apart from that, the sides "will continue consultations and coordination on regional and international issues of mutual interest within the framework of strategic partnership between Egypt and Russia with an aim of further strengthening and expanding cooperation," he said.

The Kremlin press service said earlier that Putin will meet with his Egyptian counterpart on October 17 in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi. The talks are expected to yield a number of joint documents.

The Egyprian president’s spokesman also said that al-Sisi plans to meet with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and a number of other Russian high-ranking officials. The Egyptian president is also expected to speak at Russia’s Federation Council upper parliament house.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
Egypt
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
14
Hurricane Florence: frightful disaster hides behind angelic name
10
Massive torch parade wraps up North Korea's 70th anniversary
11
Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
No probe was conducted into Salisbury incident by Bellingcat, says Russian diplomat
2
Russia may extend visa-free entry for Fan ID holders until 2019 Universiade in Krasnoyarsk
3
G20 sees possibility of sharp downturn in developing economies — Russian delegate
4
Death toll in Indonesia earthquake reaches 2,091 — authorities
5
Russia beats Turkey 2-0 in UEFA Nations League second-leg match
6
Russia to take measures to secure its borders during preparations for Georgia-NATO drills
7
Next-generation submarines to stay 'invisible’ for enemy radars, Russian expert says
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT