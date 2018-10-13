Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Ukrainian forces shell LPR territory 4 times over last 24 hours

World
October 13, 7:28 UTC+3 LUGANSK

Ukrainian forces used mortars, weapons on infantry fighting vehicles and machine guns

LUGANSK, October 13. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces have shelled the territory of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) four times over the last 23 hours, LPR people's militia said on Saturday.

"The settlements of Pervomaysk, Kalinovo, Golubovskoye and the train station Maryevka came under fire," LuganskInformCenter news agence quoted a spokesperson for LPR people's militia as saying. Ukrainian forces used mortars, weapons on infantry fighting vehicles and machine guns.

The last agreement on ceasefire in eastern Ukraine was reached at the Contact Group meeting in Minsk. The ceasefire was supposed to start overnight to September 29, right before the beginning of a school year. Since the start of the conflict, the sides have agreed on a ceasefire over 20 times already, but violations keep occurring.

Ukraine crisis Eastern Ukraine
