Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Syria’s Latakia, Aleppo come under shelling over last 24 hours — Russian Defense Ministry

World
October 13, 1:29 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"In spite of the cessation of hostilities regime, violations are ongoing by illegal armed groups operating in the Idlib de-escalation zone," Vladimir Sanchenko said

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA-EFE/STR/Archive

Read also

Russia's top diplomat stresses that agreement on Syria’s Idlib is temporary

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Over the past 24 hours, militants have violated the ceasefire several times in Syria’s Latakia region and in some districts of the city of Aleppo, Lieutenant General Vladimir Savchenko, the chief of the Russian center for reconciliation of conflicting sides in Syria, said on Friday.

"In spite of the cessation of hostilities regime, violations are ongoing by illegal armed groups operating in the Idlib de-escalation zone. For example, in the past 24 hours, shelling was documented in the populated localities of Safsada (twice), Iqqo, Rois-Almilq, Ruyset-Iskander in Latakia, the western outskirts and Castello districts in the city of Aleppo," he said.

Savchenko added that in the past 24 hours, the Russian center for reconciliation of conflicting sides distributed 1.29 tonnes of aid consisting of 300 food kits and 300 pieces of warm clothing in Kodna, Quneitra province.

"In the Sahra Awad district of the city of Aleppo, a humanitarian mission was organized when people in need received one tonne of fresh bread. In Aleppo’s districts - al-Suryan, al-Mualimin, al-Jebel, Balalat, and al-Kalas - 15 families, who are in a dire social situation, were given 15 food and hygiene kits," Savchenko said.

Read also

One Syrian soldier killed in shelling by militants — Russian reconciliation center

Apart from that, 120 basketball uniforms and 40 balls donated by Russia’s basketball club Lokomotiv Kuban were given to children at Aleppo’s stadium.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
Companies
Russian Defense Ministry
Countries
Syria
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
14
Hurricane Florence: frightful disaster hides behind angelic name
10
Massive torch parade wraps up North Korea's 70th anniversary
11
Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Roscosmos reveals cause for Soyuz launch failure
2
Russian Aerospace Forces to get fifth-generation fighter jets on schedule — ministry
3
Fragment of faulty Soyuz rocket found in Kazakhstan
4
US to plunge into dangerous game in Syria with unified Kurdistan gambit, warns Lavrov
5
OPCW's attributive mechanism directed against Russia — diplomat
6
Russia's top diplomat stresses that agreement on Syria’s Idlib is temporary
7
Syria’s Latakia, Aleppo come under shelling over last 24 hours — Russian Defense Ministry
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT