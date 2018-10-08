One Syrian soldier killed in shelling by militants — Russian reconciliation center

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Numerous ceasefire violations by militants from Syria’s Idlin de-escalation zone were reported over the past 24 hours, with settlements in the Latakia governorate and the city of Aleppo coming under shelling. One Syrian serviceman was killed and ten others were wounded, chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties Vladimir Savchenko said on Monday.

"During the day shelling attacks were reported from the settlements of Kira Kilisa (thrice), Dahr abu-Assad (thrice), Jubb al-Mgara (twice), Safsara (twice), Sandran, Rosweit Rushu, Mortlu, Barashi, Beit Smayra and Ikko in the Latakia governorate and Aleppo’s Makanis al-Duwayr neighborhood. As a result of shelling attacks, one Syrian serviceman was killed and ten others were wounded in the Latakia governorate," he said.

According to Savchenko, officers of the Russian reconciliation center conducted one humanitarian operation in the settlement of Rsas in the al-Suwayda governorate. A total of 1.29 tonnes of food products were distributed among civilians. Apart from that, one tonne of bread was handed out to people in Aleppo.

Russian reconciliation center

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes.