Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

One Syrian soldier killed in shelling by militants — Russian reconciliation center

World
October 08, 23:41 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Settlements in the Latakia governorate and the city of Aleppo repeatedly came under shellings over the last 24 hours

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED BADRA

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Numerous ceasefire violations by militants from Syria’s Idlin de-escalation zone were reported over the past 24 hours, with settlements in the Latakia governorate and the city of Aleppo coming under shelling. One Syrian serviceman was killed and ten others were wounded, chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties Vladimir Savchenko said on Monday.

Read also

Putin says foreign forces need to leave Syria

"During the day shelling attacks were reported from the settlements of Kira Kilisa (thrice), Dahr abu-Assad (thrice), Jubb al-Mgara (twice), Safsara (twice), Sandran, Rosweit Rushu, Mortlu, Barashi, Beit Smayra and Ikko in the Latakia governorate and Aleppo’s Makanis al-Duwayr neighborhood. As a result of shelling attacks, one Syrian serviceman was killed and ten others were wounded in the Latakia governorate," he said.

According to Savchenko, officers of the Russian reconciliation center conducted one humanitarian operation in the settlement of Rsas in the al-Suwayda governorate. A total of 1.29 tonnes of food products were distributed among civilians. Apart from that, one tonne of bread was handed out to people in Aleppo.

Russian reconciliation center

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
Countries
Syria
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
14
Hurricane Florence: frightful disaster hides behind angelic name
10
Massive torch parade wraps up North Korea's 70th anniversary
11
Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Three Russian S-300PM battalion sets delivered to Syria free of charge — source
2
S-300 to impede Israeli Air Force flights over Syria, says analyst
3
One Syrian soldier killed in shelling by militants — Russian reconciliation center
4
Moscow blasts expulsion of Russian citizens by Netherlands as 'provocation'
5
Russian MMA fighter’s manager apologizes for melee following UFC bout
6
Upgraded radar stations assume combat duty in Volga area
7
Russia’s formidable S-400 Triumf air defense missile system
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT