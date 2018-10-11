Syrian serviceman killed in shelling in Hama province — reconciliation center

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. A Syrian serviceman was killed in the shelling by militants near Tell-Huayr, Hama province, Lieutenant General Vladimir Savchenko, chief of the Russian center for reconciliation of conflicting sides in Syria, said on Wednesday.

"Shelling against governmental positions near the populated locality of Tell-Huayr, Hama province, has been documented. As a result, one serviceman of the Syrian Armed Forces was killed," he said.

Militants also opened fire at another populated locality in the Latakia province and at districts of the city of Aleppo.

The center distributed more than a tonne of fresh bread in the city of Aleppo and handed out food and hygienic kits to 15 families of killed servicemen, Savchenko added.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.