Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow finds creation of US-backed administration in northeastern Syria worrisome

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 10, 17:02 UTC+3

Such attempts to build a quasi-state annoy the non-Kurdish population, according to the Russian diplomat

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergey Malgavko/TASS

KOKTEBEL / Republic of Crimea/, October 10. /TASS/. Russia finds worrisome the situation in the eastern bank of the Euphrates, where the United States is creating some special administration with support from the Kurds, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Wednesday.

"Regrettably, the situation in the eastern bank of the Euphrates is causing growing alarm," she said. "As a matter of fact the Americans rule the roost in this zone with reliance on their Kurdish allies."

"The efforts they exert to form in Transeuphratia some special administration that does not agree with Syria’s current constitution yield results that are far from positive," Zakharova said.

"Such attempts to build a quasi-state annoy the non-Kurdish population - Arabs, Assyrians and Turkomans," Zakharova said.

"The locals are particularly angry over the arbitrariness of the US-sponsored local security service.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Maria Zakharova
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow finds creation of US-backed administration in northeastern Syria worrisome
2
Putin to receive credentials from 23 new ambassadors
3
Israel trying to show that S-300 in Syria did not change balance of powers, expert says
4
Russia to expose US chemical weapons provocations against Syria, says official
5
First flight of modernized Tu-22 bomber postponed — source
6
Plane overshoots runway in Siberia’s Yakutia — aviation watchdog
7
Marinato Guilherme to defend Russia’s goal at UEFA Nations League match against Sweden
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT