Moscow finds creation of US-backed administration in northeastern Syria worrisome

KOKTEBEL / Republic of Crimea/, October 10. /TASS/. Russia finds worrisome the situation in the eastern bank of the Euphrates, where the United States is creating some special administration with support from the Kurds, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Wednesday.

"Regrettably, the situation in the eastern bank of the Euphrates is causing growing alarm," she said. "As a matter of fact the Americans rule the roost in this zone with reliance on their Kurdish allies."

"The efforts they exert to form in Transeuphratia some special administration that does not agree with Syria’s current constitution yield results that are far from positive," Zakharova said.

"Such attempts to build a quasi-state annoy the non-Kurdish population - Arabs, Assyrians and Turkomans," Zakharova said.

"The locals are particularly angry over the arbitrariness of the US-sponsored local security service.".