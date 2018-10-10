Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Deals on Syria’s Idlib demilitarized zone adhered to, says top diplomat

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 10, 16:04 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The demilitarized zone should be fully operational by October 15

© Alexander Scherbak/TASS

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. The agreements reached by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on setting up a demilitarized zone in Syria’s Idlib Governorate are being complied with, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Wednesday.

"These agreements on setting up a demilitarized zone in the Idlib de-escalation zone are being complied with," he said, adding that Turkey, which seeks cooperation between all the groups operating there, plays a key role in their implementation. "Our information confirms that his process is progressive," Lavrov stated.

