Deals on Syria’s Idlib demilitarized zone adhered to, says top diplomat

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. The agreements reached by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on setting up a demilitarized zone in Syria’s Idlib Governorate are being complied with, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Wednesday.

"These agreements on setting up a demilitarized zone in the Idlib de-escalation zone are being complied with," he said, adding that Turkey, which seeks cooperation between all the groups operating there, plays a key role in their implementation. "Our information confirms that his process is progressive," Lavrov stated.

He recalled that the demilitarized zone should be fully operational by October 15, adding that a delay of one or two days makes no difference. "The quality of that work is far more important. We strongly support our Turkish partners’ efforts," the minister stressed.

The Russian and Turkish presidents agreed at their meeting in Sochi on September 17 to set up a demilitarized zone along the line of engagement of Syrian troops and the opposition in Idlib. Militants must withdraw their heavy weapons from there, while the zone itself will by controlled by Russian and Turkish military patrols.