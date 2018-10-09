Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian senior MP expects no major changes after Haley's resignation

World
October 09, 23:22 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Haley may be replaced by Trump’s former foreign policy adviser Dina Powell

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Nikki Haley’s stepping down as the United States’ Permanent Representative to the United Nations is highly unlikely to entail revolutionary changes since the country’s position on these or those matters is elaborated by the country’s leaders and the only thing that can change is the style, a senior Russian lawmaker told TASS on Tuesday.

Russia’s UN envoy says sorry Nikki Haley is stepping down as US ambassador to UN

Haley, who has been the United States’ Ambassador to the United Nations since January 2017, earlier on Tuesday announced her resignation. According to US President Donald Trump, she will leave her office at the end of the current year. Meanwhile, Bloomberg said citing two well-informed officials that Haley may be replaced by Trump’s former foreign policy adviser Dina Powell.

"Obviously, it is too early to speak about possible changes in the United States’ approaches to the United Nations and the issues it addresses. In such situation, the personality factor plays a considerable but not the defining role," said Konstantin Kosachev, chairman of the international committee of Russia’s Federation Council upper parliament house.

According to the lawmaker, the crucial role in defining approaches to such matters belongs to the top officials and the government of countries. "So, we can hardly expect any revolutions, it’s only style that can change," he noted.

