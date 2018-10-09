Ukrainian forces shell LPR territory 8 times over last 24 hours

LUGANSK, October 9. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces have shelled the territory of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) eight times over the last 24 hours, LPR's defense ministry said on Tuesday.

"Parts of the settlements of Donetsky, Kalinovo, Kalinovka, Kalinon-Borschevatoye, Zhelobok and Prishib came under fire," LuganskInformCenter quoted a member of LPR people's military as saying. Ukrainian forces used mortars of 120mm and 82mm caliber, weapons on armored vehicles, mounted anti-tank grenade launchers, automatic grenade launchers and heavy machine guns.

The last agreement on ceasefire in eastern Ukraine was reached at the Contact Group meeting in Minsk. The ceasefire was supposed to start overnight to September 29, right before the beginning of a school year. Since the start of the conflict, the sides have agreed on a ceasefire over 20 times already, but violations keep occurring.