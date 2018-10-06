Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Ukrainian forces shell LPR territory 6 times over last 24 hours

World
October 06, 8:03 UTC+3 LUGANSK

Ukrainian Armed Forces used 122mm artillery, mortars, weapons on armored vehicles and grenade launchers

© Valentin Sprinchak/TASS

Read also

Ukraine’s parliament extends Donbass special status until December 2019

LUGANSK, October 6. /TASS/. Ukrainian Armed Forces have shelled the territory of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) six times over the last 24 hours, LPR defense ministry reported on Saturday.

"The settlements of Lozovoye, Sokolniki, Nizhneye Lozovoye and Zhelobok were subjected to shellings," LuganskInformCenter quoted the ministry as saying. Ukrainian Armed Forces used 122mm artillery, mortars, weapons on armored vehicles and grenade launchers.

The Contact Group on Ukraine agreed on ceasefire starting from midnight on August 29, right before the start of the school year. The sides in the conflict have agreed to establish the ceasefire regime over 20 times since 2014, but violayions keep occurring.

Ukraine crisis Eastern Ukraine
