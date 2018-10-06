Ukrainian forces shell LPR territory 6 times over last 24 hours

LUGANSK, October 6. /TASS/. Ukrainian Armed Forces have shelled the territory of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) six times over the last 24 hours, LPR defense ministry reported on Saturday.

"The settlements of Lozovoye, Sokolniki, Nizhneye Lozovoye and Zhelobok were subjected to shellings," LuganskInformCenter quoted the ministry as saying. Ukrainian Armed Forces used 122mm artillery, mortars, weapons on armored vehicles and grenade launchers.

The Contact Group on Ukraine agreed on ceasefire starting from midnight on August 29, right before the start of the school year. The sides in the conflict have agreed to establish the ceasefire regime over 20 times since 2014, but violayions keep occurring.