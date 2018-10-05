Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kiev boosts its troops in Donbass with US weaponry — Russia’s OSCE envoy

World
October 05, 2:08 UTC+3 VIENNA

So far, Kiev has received US military assistance worth over $1 billion

Share
1 pages in this article

VIENNA, October 4. /TASS/. Instead of reconciliation efforts in eastern Ukraine, the Kiev government continues to reinforce its troops in the region with US-made weaponry, Russia’s permanent envoy to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) said on Thursday.

"Instead of reconciliation efforts, Kiev continues to boost the Armed Forces of Ukraine with weaponry that it receives mostly from the United States," Alexander Lukashevich told the OSCE Permanent Council meeting in Vienna.

"So far, US assistance worth over $1 billion has already been received. According to media reports, a large-scale batch of lethal weapons and ammunition was delivered to Ukraine on August 30, which included: 3,500 firearms, over 3,100 mines, about 2 million cartridges, about 34,000 explosive devices and 52,000 rockets," he continued. "There were also reports of supplies of Javelin man-portable anti-tank missiles, Hummer armored vehicles and grenade launchers."

Moreover, the Ukrainian armed forces received two US-made Island-class patrol boats last week, the Russian diplomat said.

"During his annual address to [Ukrainian parliament] Verkhovna Rada, the president of Ukraine mentioned his intention to buy high-precision weapons from the United States, and in his recent interview to CNN he spoke of plans to get US-made air defense systems. Those actions by the US and its allies directly violate their international commitments not to deliver weaponry to zones of armed conflict," Lukashevich said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
14
Hurricane Florence: frightful disaster hides behind angelic name
10
Massive torch parade wraps up North Korea's 70th anniversary
11
Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to take diplomatic, military steps in response to US experiments in Georgia
2
Putin arrives in New Delhi
3
Russia to create Moon-linked transport system
4
Head of Russia’s largest commercial bank sees no alternative to US dollar in global trade
5
Russian diplomat warns US against fueling tensions between nuclear states
6
Russia wants answers from US, Georgia on bioweapons at Lugar Center
7
Russian defense contractor to present project of advanced multiple rocket launcher
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT