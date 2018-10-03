Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Poroshenko introduces draft law to Verkhovna Rada to prolong special status of Donbass

World
October 03, 11:18 UTC+3 KIEV

The law on granting a special self-governance status to some areas of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions was adopted in October 2014 with a three-year period

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH / POOL

KIEV, October 3. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko has asked the Verkhovna Rada to urgently study a draft law on extending the special status of the Donbass territories not under Kiev’s control. The document was registered with the parliament on behalf of the head of state on Wednesday.

The document stipulates the introduction of changes into Section 1 of the law "On the special order for local self-governance in certain areas of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions." There is no text of the document on the Rada’s official website yet.

More news on
UKRAINE CRISIS
© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

Russia’s emergencies ministry sends another humanitarian convoy to Donbass

Moscow regrets Ukraine’s decision not to extend friendship treaty

Ukraine’s Security Service to question firebrand Russian Liberal Democrat leader

The law on granting a special self-governance status to some areas of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions was adopted in October 2014 for a three-year period. It is a key document for a political settlement in eastern Ukraine. Representatives for the self-proclaimed Donbass republics repeatedly stated that any rejection to extend it would mean abandoning the implementation of the Minsk accord.

On October 6, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the law "Creating conditions for a peaceful settlement to the situation in some areas of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions," that prolongs the special status of Donbass for one year. Still, Kiev introduced amendments to the law, under which the special status will come into force only after the current Ukrainian authorities gain total control over the territory from which "all illegal armed groups and military equipment, as well as militants and mercenaries" are to be withdrawn.

The law on the special status of Donbass expires on October 6, 2018. In early September, Verkhovna Rada’s First Deputy Vice Speaker Irina Gerashchenko stated that the decision to hold elections in the self-proclaimed Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics (LPR and DPR) on November 11 would hamper the approval to prolong the law on the special status of Donbass. On September 15, US Department of State Special Representative for Ukraine Kurt Walker restated the need for Ukraine to prolong the law on the special status of Donbass.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Pyotr Poroshenko
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
14
Hurricane Florence: frightful disaster hides behind angelic name
10
Massive torch parade wraps up North Korea's 70th anniversary
11
Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to continue cooperation with Iran even under new sanctions — minister
2
Syrian military to be trained to use Russian S-300 systems within three months
3
Russian Defense Ministry publishes footage of S-300 deliveries to Syria
4
Russian Aerospace Forces track down over 40 launches of missiles, space rockets in 2018
5
Kremlin spokesman says Russia pays little attention to remarks of foreign envoys — TV
6
Russia's ship design bureau comes up with catamaran aircraft carrier concept
7
Poroshenko introduces draft law to Verkhovna Rada to prolong special status of Donbass
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT