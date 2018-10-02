Serbia doesn’t want to be part of NATO, Vucic says

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Serbia does not want to be part of the North Atlantic Alliance but wants to stay militarily neutral, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Tuesday after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I told Putin that we have good relations with all military alliances, including NATO. But Serbia has no striving and no plans to be part of NATO. Serbia want to safeguard its military neutrality and that is why we are taking effort to strengthen our army to be able to repel any possible attacks on our country," he said.