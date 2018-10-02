Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Second Trump-Kim summit possible after US midterm elections, says South Korean diplomat

World
October 02, 16:58 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The midterm elections in the US will take place on November 6

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

MOSCOW, October 2./TASS/. An additional summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may take place after America’s November midterm elections, South Korean Ambassador to Russia Woo Yoon-keun said in an interview with the leading Russian news outlets.

Read also

Kremlin: Trump-Kim summit proves there is no alternative to finding political solution

"As for a second North Korea-US summit, the exact date has not been announced yet, but it is possible that it will be determined shortly," the diplomat said. "As you know, the midterm elections will be held in the US soon, that is why a meeting between the [US and North Korean] leaders may take place right after they are held," he noted.

The midterm elections in the US will take place on November 6. All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 out of the 100 seats in the Senate will be up for grabs. Likewise, 36 states and three territories will hold gubernatorial elections on November 6. They are called ‘midterms’ because they occur midway between presidential elections.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
14
Hurricane Florence: frightful disaster hides behind angelic name
10
Massive torch parade wraps up North Korea's 70th anniversary
11
Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia creates system capable of spotting drone operators
2
Musk underprices space launches to squeeze Russia out of market, says Roscosmos CEO
3
Russian diplomat derides plans to 'rebrand' Salisbury
4
Bandits beware: Russian anti-submarine warship to ward off pirates in Gulf of Aden
5
Two Russian missile ships returning to Black Sea from Mediterranean
6
NATO invites Russia to monitor Trident Juncture military drills
7
First Sarmat ICBM flight tests to begin in early 2019 — source
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT