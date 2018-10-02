Second Trump-Kim summit possible after US midterm elections, says South Korean diplomat

MOSCOW, October 2./TASS/. An additional summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may take place after America’s November midterm elections, South Korean Ambassador to Russia Woo Yoon-keun said in an interview with the leading Russian news outlets.

"As for a second North Korea-US summit, the exact date has not been announced yet, but it is possible that it will be determined shortly," the diplomat said. "As you know, the midterm elections will be held in the US soon, that is why a meeting between the [US and North Korean] leaders may take place right after they are held," he noted.

The midterm elections in the US will take place on November 6. All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 out of the 100 seats in the Senate will be up for grabs. Likewise, 36 states and three territories will hold gubernatorial elections on November 6. They are called ‘midterms’ because they occur midway between presidential elections.