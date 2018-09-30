Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin’s visit to Armenia expected in early 2019 - Armenian PM

World
September 30, 17:01 UTC+3 YEREVAN

"This year we have already had contacts with the Russian leader and plan more before the yearend", Nikol Pashinyan said

Share
1 pages in this article

YEREVAN, September 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit Armenia in early 2019, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Sunday.

"You know we have agreed that Vladimir Putin would visit Armenia either at the end of this ear or at the beginning of the next one. Frankly speaking, this year we have already had contacts with the Russian leader and plan more before the yearend. So, I think it would be right to organize a visit early next year. By that time, we will form a base of documents and I hope we will sign them during the visit," he said, not specifying however which documents were in question.

Pashinyan said earlier he had invited the Russian president to pay a visit to Armenia. Russian president’s aide Yuri Ushakov told journalists on September 26 such a visit most probably would take place in 2019 but no exact date had yet been appointed.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
A Just Russia
Countries
Armenia
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
14
Hurricane Florence: frightful disaster hides behind angelic name
10
Massive torch parade wraps up North Korea's 70th anniversary
11
Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s new rocket-launched drone to pierce air defenses more easily — expert
2
US naval blockade possible for disrupting Russian oil, gas supplies - Interior Secretary
3
Putin wishes Republika Srpska president victory at upcoming elections
4
Expert: Electronic warfare system in Syria capable of tracking planes in Europe, Israel
5
Team Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton wins again F1 Russian Grand Prix in Sochi
6
Serbia to host joint air drills with Russia
7
Russia’s Lavrov meets with Henry Kissinger at UN
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT