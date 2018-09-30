Putin’s visit to Armenia expected in early 2019 - Armenian PM

YEREVAN, September 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit Armenia in early 2019, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Sunday.

"You know we have agreed that Vladimir Putin would visit Armenia either at the end of this ear or at the beginning of the next one. Frankly speaking, this year we have already had contacts with the Russian leader and plan more before the yearend. So, I think it would be right to organize a visit early next year. By that time, we will form a base of documents and I hope we will sign them during the visit," he said, not specifying however which documents were in question.

Pashinyan said earlier he had invited the Russian president to pay a visit to Armenia. Russian president’s aide Yuri Ushakov told journalists on September 26 such a visit most probably would take place in 2019 but no exact date had yet been appointed.