Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ukraine’s plenipotentiary representative in Trilateral Contact Group resigns

World
September 28, 15:23 UTC+3 KIEV

Leonid Kuchma said he had "decided it long ago"

Share
1 pages in this article

KIEV, September 28. /TASS/. Former Ukrainian President and a signer of the Minsk accords Leonid Kuchma has resigned as Ukraine’s Plenipotentiary Representative in the Trilateral Contact Group on the settlement of the Donbass conflict, a spokesman for the Leonid Kuchma Presidential Foundation told TASS.

"Leonid [Kuchma] has decided to leave this post," the source said.

Explaining this move, Kuchma said that he had "decided it long ago" due to his age and the need "to give a chance to others to work.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
14
Hurricane Florence: frightful disaster hides behind angelic name
10
Massive torch parade wraps up North Korea's 70th anniversary
11
Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to create new high accuracy correctable trajectory shell
2
Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen interested in buying Chelsea from Abramovich
3
Turkey, Russia, Germany, France to hold meeting on Syria — Erdogan
4
Russia’s Lavrov meets with Henry Kissinger at UN
5
EU human rights defenders alarmed at Ukraine’s surge in religious discrimination
6
Russian court releases two Khachaturyan sisters from detention facility
7
US sanctions not to impact Russian state debt and banks, says VEB deputy CEO
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT