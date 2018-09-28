Ukraine’s plenipotentiary representative in Trilateral Contact Group resigns

KIEV, September 28. /TASS/. Former Ukrainian President and a signer of the Minsk accords Leonid Kuchma has resigned as Ukraine’s Plenipotentiary Representative in the Trilateral Contact Group on the settlement of the Donbass conflict, a spokesman for the Leonid Kuchma Presidential Foundation told TASS.

"Leonid [Kuchma] has decided to leave this post," the source said.

Explaining this move, Kuchma said that he had "decided it long ago" due to his age and the need "to give a chance to others to work.".