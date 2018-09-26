Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ukraine fails to reach agreements with Hungary on key issues, minister says

World
September 26, 19:48 UTC+3

Certain disagreements arose between the two countries as the Verkhovna Rada amended the law on education as regards instruction in the languages of ethnic minorities

Share
1 pages in this article

KIEV, September 26. /TASS/. Ukraine and Hungary have failed to reach agreements on key issues, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavel Klimkin said on Wednesday after talks with his Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto.

"The meeting was anything but easy and we’ll continue working on a number of issues," he said. "We haven’t reached agreement on key problems yet and as far as I can see, we can’t strike accords because we see the ways of giving concrete assistance to the Hungarian community [in Ukraine] totally differently."

"Still I told Mr. Szijjarto I am committed to giving assistance exactly to our Hungarian community," Klimkin said.

Serious contradictions between Kiev and Budapest sprang up after the Vekhovna Rada, Ukraine’s national parliament, endorsed amendments to the law on education as regards instruction in the languages of ethnic minorities. A number of neighboring countries including Hungary reacted to the new legislative norms with indignation.

Specifically, the document envisions full transition of the entire instruction process in the middle school and high school to the Ukrainian language as of 2020, while ethnic minority languages will be taught though to the fifth grade.

Apart from Hungary, officials in Romania, Moldova, Poland, Russia, Bulgaria, and Greece also voiced concern over the ‘reform’ and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe passed a tough resolution on the amendments last October, saying they would put up huge obstacles for children from the ethnic minorities in getting access to instruction in their native tongues.

Hungary has blocked the meetings of the Ukraine-NATO Council at the level of foreign ministers on three occasions, making manifest its displeasure with Kiev on the issue.

The press service of the Ukrainian mission to NATO said on September 26 Hungary had blocked a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO commission at the level of defense ministers that was to take place on October 3 and October 4 at NATO headquarters.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
14
Hurricane Florence: frightful disaster hides behind angelic name
10
Massive torch parade wraps up North Korea's 70th anniversary
11
Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia's Security Council secretary points to Taliban's growing military capabilities
2
New weapons show Russia as country ‘to be reckoned with’, says deputy PM
3
Medvedev says Russia interested in settlement in Syria within tight deadlines
4
Chechnya, Ingushetia agree to fix regional border
5
A total of 35 Russian universities make THE World University Rankings list
6
Metropolitan of Kiev and All Ukraine added to Ukrainian doxing site
7
Russian figure skater Trusova sets new world record at ISU Junior Grand Prix in Lithuania
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT