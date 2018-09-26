Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Diplomat comments on Russia’s decision to deploy S-300 systems in Syria

World
September 26, 8:30 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A diplomat believes that the deployment of Russian S-300 missile systems in Syria will make Israel think twice before striking targets in the country

Share
1 pages in this article
© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. The deployment of Russian S-300 missile systems in Syria will make Israel think twice before striking targets in the country, Syria's Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad has told China’s Xinhua news agency.

"Israel which got used to carrying out many attacks under different pretexts would have to recalculate and reconsider before attacking again," Mekdad was quoted as saying.

Read also

Kremlin says S-300 supplies to Syria won’t escalate tensions in region

The Il-20 electronic reconnaissance plane was shot down on the evening of September 17 over the Mediterranean Sea when it was returning to the Hmeymim Airbase. The Russian Defense Ministry reported that it was downed by a missile from Syria’s S-200 air defense missile system when it was carrying out an attack on four Israeli F-16 planes that had attacked facilities in the Latakia Governorate. A search operation is being carried out on the Il-20 crash site, 27 km west of the Baniyas port, to recover from water the bodies of 15 deceased crew members and the plane wreckage.

The Russian Defense Ministry pinned the blame for the attack on the Israeli Air Force. The Israeli military warned about strikes on Syrian facilities just a minute before and wrongly specified the direction of the operation of the F-16 fighters, which made impossible to move the Il-20 away from the blow of the Syrian air defense systems in time and led to the death of the Russian servicemen. This Russia’s position is supported by objective data of the radars of the S-400 complex and the footage of negotiations with the Israeli side.

On September 24, Russian Defense Minister Army Gen. Sergei Shoigu announced that the death of the Il-20 crew in Syria due to Israeli military’s actions prompted Moscow to take additional security measures. To that end Moscow would deploy an S-300 air defense system in Syria within the next two weeks, while the Syrian army’s air defense command posts will be equipped with Russian automatic systems to distinguish Russian aircraft. Besides, Russian radioelectronic warfare equipment will be used against aircraft that attack Syrian facilities.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
14
Hurricane Florence: frightful disaster hides behind angelic name
10
Massive torch parade wraps up North Korea's 70th anniversary
11
Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Diplomat comments on Russia’s decision to deploy S-300 systems in Syria
2
Ukrainian leader accidentally walks into Russian delegation’s room at UN headquarters
3
Russia to display military hardware at exhibition in Philippines for first time
4
Russia's Roscosmos invites India to cooperate in manned space missions, satellite program
5
Moscow says Trump chooses not to mention Russia 'in vain' in UN speech
6
Russia won’t tolerate US biological experiments near its borders, warns diplomat
7
Israeli cabinet orders army to continue acting against ‘Iran’s entrenchment’ in Syria
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT