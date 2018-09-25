Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Kremlin says S-300 supplies to Syria won’t escalate tensions in region

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 25, 13:46 UTC+3 MOSCOW

During a phone conversation with Putin, Netanyahu voiced his concern over the supplies of advanced weapons to Syria

© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Russia’s supplies of the S-300 missile system to Syria are not aimed against third countries and are not expected to escalate tensions in the region, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"I’ll say once again that these supplies are not aimed against any third countries and they will be carried out only in the interests of ensuring security of our military," Peskov stressed.

The presidential spokesman refused to provide details on whether Russia would deliver the system to Syria free of charge or not. "I cannot tell you this exactly," Peskov said.

In comments to some Israeli media reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had a phone conversation on September 23 before information on the S-300 supplies was unveiled, Peskov said: "No, this is not so."

During his phone conversation with Putin, Netanyahu voiced concerns over the supplies of advanced weapons to Syria. "Handing modern weapons systems over to irresponsible hands may increase risks in the region and Israel will also continue defending its security interests," the Israeli premier said.

On September 17, Russia’s Il-20 aircraft was accidently downed by Syrian air defenses over the Mediterranean Sea when it was returning to the Hmeymim airbase. Russian top brass said a missile from Syria’s S-200 system downed the aircraft when it targeted four Israeli F-16 fighter jets, which attacked facilities in Latakia. The Israeli Air Force and those who made the decision to use the Il-20 aircraft as cover are solely to blame for its crash, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov said.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Monday that within two weeks Moscow would hand over to Syria an S-300 air defense system to strengthen Syria’s combat capacities following the loss of the Russian Ilyushin-20 plane over the Mediterranean Sea and the death of 15 servicemen onboard.

Among Russia’s measures, the defense chief also specified equipping command posts of Syria’s units and air defense forces with automated control systems, and devices to jam satellite navigation, on-board radars and communication systems of combat aviation that attacks facilities in Syria.

Shoigu stressed that the security measures are announced in line with President Vladimir Putin’s order. Shortly after the Il-20 jet’s crash, Putin vowed that Russia would take steps that "everyone will notice.".

Topics
Syrian conflict
Persons
Dmitry Peskov
