Ukrainian leader accidentally walks into Russian delegation’s room at UN headquarters

World
September 26, 6:40 UTC+3 UN

Poroshenko got the doors mixed up and accidentally entered the Russian delegation’s room as he tried to escape Russian reporters

Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko

Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko

© Nikolai Lazarenko/Ukrainian president's press service/TASS

UN, September 26. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko found himself in an embarrassing situation as he accidentally walked into the Russian delegation’s room trying to escape Russian reporters on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday.

Poroshenko, along with his bodyguards, was moving along a corridor of the UN headquarters in New York when a group of Russian journalists approached him and tried to ask questions, including on his initiative to send a UN peacekeeping mission to the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbass.

"I’m not going to answer your questions, you are all a fake," Poroshenko replied.

However, as the Ukrainian president quickened his pace, he got the doors mixed up and accidentally entered the Russian delegation’s room. He walked out a moment later, and proceeded to the assembly hall in silence.

