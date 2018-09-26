Russian Politics & Diplomacy
US senator to introduce amendment to lift sanctions on Russian lawmakers

World
September 26, 0:54 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

The amendment is to be submitted to the Senate foreign policy committee on Wednesday

Senator Rand Paul

© AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

WASHINGTON, September 25. /TASS/. US Senator Rand Paul is introducing an amendment that would open the doors to a reciprocal lifting of sanctions on the members of Russian parliament and US Congresspersons, The Daily Beast said on Tuesday.

According to the amendment, Washington’s sanctions against members of Russia’s Federal Assembly might be lifted if Moscow agreed to a mutual lifting of sanctions from US senators and representatives.

"If the Government of the Russian Federation terminates the application of sanctions with respect to all Members of the United States Senate or House of Representatives, the President shall reciprocally terminate the application of sanctions with respect to members of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation […]," said the text of the amendment published by the news portal.

Senator Paul is known as a proponent of President Trump’s line at an improved working relationship with Russia and with President Vladimir Putin. The Daily Beast recalls that he has criticized his fellow senators and representatives for their stance on Russia, saying that the US should promote dialogue with Moscow.

In August, he made a solo trip to Russia where he met with a number of officials and delivered a letter from President Trump to Vladimir Putin.

"In addition to meeting with former Russian President Mikhail Gorbachev, Paul had an hour-long sit-down with Konstantin Kosachev, the chairman of the foreign affairs committee in Russia’s legislature," the article said. "During that meeting, according to Paul’s office, the senator invited Kosachev, who himself is banned from entering the U.S., to send Russian lawmakers to the U.S. Capitol to meet with their American counterparts."

The amendment is to be submitted to the Senate foreign policy committee on Wednesday.

The US opened the process of introduction of sanctions against Russia following the state coup in Ukraine and Crimea’s reunification with Russia in March 2014. The restrictive measures have affected a number Russian banks, companies, and individuals. The US authorities have prolonged and expanded the sanctions several times to date.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
