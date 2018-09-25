Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian, Iranian, Turkish foreign ministers to meet in New York by week’s end

September 25, 20:53 UTC+3
UN, September 25. /TASS/. Russia, Iran and Turkey are discussing a ministerial meeting on Syria in the Astana format on the margins of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly. The meeting is to be held by the end of the week, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin told journalists on Tuesday.

"We are holding bilateral consultations with the other members of the Astana format about holding a ministerial meeting here, on the margins of the UN General Assembly," the high-ranking diplomat stated.

