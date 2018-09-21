Russian Politics & Diplomacy
No lasting solution to Kosovo problem possible without Russia — Serbia

World
September 21, 23:09 UTC+3 BELGRADE

Lavrov and Dacic also discussed bilateral relationsbetween Moscow and Belgrade

BELGRADE, September 21. /TASS/. No lasting solution to the Kosovo problem is possible without Russia, Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic said on Friday at a meeting with his visiting Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, in Banja Luka.

"Minister Dacic informed the Russian counterpart about the process of Belgrade’s dialogue with Pristina. He stressed Belgrade’s position that no lasting solution on Kosovo and Metahija is possible without Russia," the press service of the Serbian foreign ministry said.

According to the press service, Lavrov, in turn, stressed that "supports the dialogue between Kosovo and Serbia on condition of the observance of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1244." He noted that Kosovo Albanian had been dodging implementation of the EU-mediated agreement with Serbia for years, despite Belgrade’s constructive position. He stressed that the European Union must exert influence on Kosovo. The two ministers agreed that "successful and lasting outcome of the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina would contribute to the consolidation of stability in the region."

Lavrov and Dacic also discussed bilateral relationsbetween Moscow and Belgrade and mutual support in international organizations.

Serbia’s Autonomous Province of Kosovo and Metohija unilaterally proclaimed independence in February 2008, which was recognized by the United Nations Court of Justice in 2010. By now, according to Belgrade, Kosovo has been recognized by 105 world nations, while Pristina says there are 117 such countries. More than 60 countries, including Russia, China, India, Israel, Greece and Spain, are categorically against recognizing Kosovo’s independence.

ADVERTISEMENT