Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Saudi Arabia plans to discuss Putin’s visit soon — envoy

World
September 21, 17:08 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Saudi Arabia plans to start working out a possible visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Kingdom soon

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Saudi Arabia plans to start working out a possible visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Kingdom soon, Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Russia Rayed Krimly told reporters on Friday.

"We hope to discuss soon the issue of the second visit of President Putin to Saudi Arabia. This issue was discussed during the visit of King Salman, when he invited Putin to visit Saudi Arabia again," the ambassador said.

Read also

Russia, Saudi Arabia agree to expand cooperation to stabilize energy markets

"We are very glad about this burst of cooperation now seen in our relations," he said.

"As for the cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Russia, it is currently at the highest stage of its development. It is evolving and its prospects are limitless," the diplomat noted.

"If the relations reach a culmination, it signifies maturity and mutual understanding. We agree with Russia on many issues, despite some differences. However, we are constantly discussing them, because there is mutual understanding between our countries. The most important thing is to continue to coordinate, fulfill obligations and act in an honest way," the ambassador stressed.

"Russia was the first state to recognize Saudi Arabia, however, during the Soviet period, there were some differences due to [a conflict between] Soviet ideology and our Islamic ideology. We overcame this, and in 1991, we restored diplomatic relations," Krimly reminded.

Riyadh and Moscow have close positions on the settlement of the Syrian problem, he added. 

"As for the Syrian problem, we share approaches with the Russian friends to a larger extent: we stand for Syria’s security and unity, we insist on the importance of the United Nations resolutions and [observance of] international law and the role of UN Special Envoy [on Syria Staffan de Mistura]. We are convinced that it is necessary to speed up the formation of the constitutional committee so that it includes representatives from both the authorities and united opposition," he stressed.

Putin paid his first visit to Saudi Arabia in February 2007. During this visit, the Russian leader met with former King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (2005-2015).

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
14
Hurricane Florence: frightful disaster hides behind angelic name
10
Massive torch parade wraps up North Korea's 70th anniversary
11
Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Israeli military tells Russia Syrian air defense teams to blame for downing of Il-20
2
Kremlin: Reacting to every single US sanction can run yourself into the ground
3
Kremlin refutes claims Putin was angry with Assad over plane crash
4
China to become Russia's partner country in MAKS-2019 air show
5
Two Russian Tupolev-160 bombers make planned flight over northern seas
6
Putin meets with Russia's national chess team ahead of 43rd Chess Olympiad
7
Russia’s formidable S-400 Triumf air defense missile system
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT