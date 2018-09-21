Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Argentine MP requests Putin’s help over prosecution of ex-president

World
September 21, 10:04 UTC+3 BUENOS AIRES

Mendoza, an MP for the Front for Victory Party, approached Vladimir Putin after his speech at the Eurasian Women’s Forum in St. Petersburg

Share
1 pages in this article
Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner

Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner

© AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano

BUENOS AIRES, September 21. /TASS/. Argentine MP Mayra Mendoza has requested Russian President Vladimir Putin’s assistance in connection with the trials of Argentina’s senator and former president Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner.

Mendoza, an MP for the Front for Victory Party, approached Putin after his speech at the Eurasian Women’s Forum in Russia’s St. Petersburg and handed a booklet over to him, a photo on her Facebook page showed. According to the MP, she drew the Russian leader’s attention by saying "Argentina needs help!"

Read also

Putin notes successful service of women in Russian Army

"I managed to approach him [Putin] and hand a document over to him, which says about the degradation of judicial power and a crisis resulting from this, and also about the lack of the rule of law in Argentina and the use of legal mechanisms against political opponents of [Argentine president] Mauricio Macri, namely Cristina de Kirchner and her family," she wrote.

Cristina de Kirchner has been charged with complicity in embezzling state funds, in particular fraud in Argentina’s central bank, and impeding the investigation into a terrorist attack. The former president is also accused of profiteering and corruption. Cristina de Kirchner has called the prosecution politically motivated.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
14
Hurricane Florence: frightful disaster hides behind angelic name
10
Massive torch parade wraps up North Korea's 70th anniversary
11
Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Trump to address Skripal poisoning case at UN Security Council meeting
2
Minister says West dissatisfied with development of industry in Russia and China
3
Argentine MP requests Putin’s help over prosecution of ex-president
4
IMF chief Lagarde: Economy of Georgia demonstrates ‘strong signs of recovery’
5
Second Lada class submarine launched in St. Petersburg
6
Israeli air force chief arrives in Moscow to hand data on Il-20 incident over to Russia
7
US jail authorities prohibit Russian citizen Butina from open air walks - daily
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT