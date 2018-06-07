Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin notes successful service of women in Russian Army

Military & Defense
June 07, 18:41 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to the president, women’s service is especially in demand in such spheres as communications, medicine, aviation and others

© Valeriy Matytsin/TASS

Read also

Putin promises Russian citizenship to Ukrainian national wounded in Aleppo

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. During his annual Q&A session, Russian President Vladimir Putin has noted that women can successfully serve in the army. The president was asked about the possibility of accepting women into warrant officer schools.

"It’s hard to say why they are not admitted to warrant officer schools," the Russian leader noted. "I think we don’t even have warrant officers anymore." "Nonetheless, women do serve in the army, and quite successfully," Putin stressed. According to him, women’s service is especially in demand in such spheres as communications, medicine, aviation and others.

Persons
Vladimir Putin
