Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Greek ambassador hails Athens’ ties with Moscow

World
September 19, 20:36 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Greek-Russian relations are founded on friendship and mutual respect, a diplomat says

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Greek-Russian relations are founded on friendship and mutual respect and have been deep-rooted both in good and hard times, Greek Ambassador in Moscow Andreas Friganas said on Wednesday.

Friganas was speaking at the Russian Foreign Ministry where an opening ceremony was held to unveil an exhibition dedicated to the 190th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic relations.

Read also

Moscow says ready for diversified partnership with Greece

"Our diplomatic relations emerged on the foundation of deep friendship, mutual respect and esteem. [This] is confirmed by hundreds of thousands of Russian tourists who visit Greece every year," the diplomat said mentioning also "one hundred thousand Russians of Greek descent who are an inviolable bond between our nations."

The Greek ambassador pointed out that the exhibition showcased the beginning of a new stage in bilateral cooperation.

"By [opening] this exhibition, we mark more than 190th anniversary of Russian-Greek relations. Today we are opening a new period, the next 190 years of relations and cooperation based on traditions of friendship which roots are very deep both in sunny and rainy days," Friganas said.

The exhibition displays copies of major historic documents, including the Treaty of K···k Kaynarca (also spelled Kuchuk Kainarji), a peace pact signed in July 1774 between the Russian Empire and Ottoman Empire. The peace treaty ended the Russian-Turkish War of 1768-1774. The defeated Ottoman Empire was forbidden to persecute Christians and their churches, while Greeks were granted certain benefits.

Among other exhibits is a letter of Greek military top brass to Emperor Nicholas I. In the letter, they asked the Russian tsar to help Greece in its fight for national liberation against the Turks. Joint photos of Russian and Greek diplomats along with contemporary documents are also on display.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
14
Hurricane Florence: frightful disaster hides behind angelic name
10
Massive torch parade wraps up North Korea's 70th anniversary
11
Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian bases in Syria to be equipped with upgraded control systems — official
2
Putin believes it is necessary to start development of weapons of the future
3
France partly to blame for Russian plane's crash, says military expert
4
Putin, Merkel discuss Donbass special status
5
Kremlin says Putin, Merkel discuss Syrian settlement
6
MiG-31 jet crashes in Nizhny Novgorod Region
7
Frigate Admiral Essen wraps up visit to Greece
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT