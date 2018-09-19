Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow says ready for diversified partnership with Greece

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 19, 16:55 UTC+3

September 19th marks the 190th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two states

Share
1 pages in this article
© Valery Matytsin/TASS

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Moscow is ready to develop diversified cooperation with Athens regardless of the political situation, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the opening ceremony for a historical and documentary exhibition devoted to the 190th anniversary since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and Greece.

"We are ready to further consolidate the hardened diversified partnership between Greece and Russia, unaffected by changeable political winds. Times can be different, but we highly value the fact that our ties basically can’t be affected by the pressure of external forces and remain an important element of stability and peace in Europe," the Russian foreign minister noted.

According to Lavrov, "the Treaty on Friendship and Cooperation, singed by Russia and Greece 25 years ago, became another foothold in these efforts." "I am sure that this exhibition will make a useful contribution to strengthening humanitarian exchanges between our countries and people," he said.

Diplomatic relations between Russia and Greece were established in September 1828. Following the 1917 October Revolution, relations were severed to be restored on March 8, 1924. On December 27, 1991, Greece recognized Russia as a successor to the Soviet Union.

More than 50 bilateral agreements are currently in effect, with the 1993 Treaty on Friendship and Cooperation and the 2004 Joint Declaration on Further Deepening of Friendly Relations and Comprehensive Cooperation being the crucial ones.

Trade and economic relations are based on a number of agreements made by Greece and the Soviet Union, which remain in effect in accordance with a 1995 protocol. A bilateral commission on economic, industrial and technical cooperation, established in 1997, coordinates joint economic activities.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin believes it is necessary to start development of weapons of the future
2
Putin takes part in blessing of foundation stone of Russian Army’s main cathedral
3
Press review: Russia's response to jet downing in Syria and Korean sanctions stalemate
4
North Korean leader to visit Seoul by year-end
5
Kremlin: Putin’s opinion of Mediterranean plane crash relies on Defense Ministry’s data
6
Russia offers to ease border regulations with Latvia
7
Defense chief vows response to Israel’s actions that caused fatal crash of Il-20 aircraft
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT