Hurricane Florence: frightful disaster hides behind angelic name

A man looks out at the flooded entrance to his apartment complex near the Cape Fear River in Fayetteville, North Carolina
© AP Photo/David Goldman
State of emergency was declared in the Carolinas, Georgia, Virginia and Maryland
© AP Photo/David Goldman
A cat clings to the side of a trailer amidst flood waters before it was saved in Burgaw, North Carolina
© REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Farm buildings are inundated with floodwater from Hurricane Florence
© AP Photo/Steve Helber
The building is surrounded by water as local citizen retrieves a paddle that floated away in Linden, North Carolina
© AP Photo/David Goldman
A dog left behind on a porch looks out from a flooded neighborhood in Lumberton, North Carolina
© AP Photo/Gerry Broome
A car sits in a flooded parking lot at an apartment complex near the Cape Fear River in Fayetteville, North Carolina
© AP Photo/David Goldman
The waters of the Little River flow up against a bridge in Fayetteville, North Carolina
© AP Photo/David Goldman
People leave their flooded home in Spring Lake, North Carolina
© AP Photo/David Goldman
A US Coast Guard helicopter crew prepares to hoist a group of stranded residents from their flooded homes in Burgaw, North Carolina
© AP Photo/Steve Helber
A destroyed boat after Hurricane Florence tore through New Bern, North Carolina
© EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO
US Coast Guard rescue swimmer approach to a man on a stranded van in Pollocksville
© AP Photo/Steve Helber
People use a road as a boat ramp after Hurricane Florence struck the Carolinas. Many rivers in the Carolinas are approaching record flood stages and their levels will continue to rise through the week
© AP Photo/Sean Rayford
Traffic cones sit submerged in a flooded street near the Cape Fear River as it continues to rise in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence in Fayetteville, North Carolina
© AP Photo/David Goldman