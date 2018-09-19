Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Hurricane Florence: frightful disaster hides behind angelic name

World
September 19, 16:37 UTC+3

Hurricane Florence has claimed the lives of 30 people in North and South Carolina

Share
1 pages in this article
ADVERTISEMENT
Пропустить рекламу
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_1022294.stepNow *12 +1}} - 12 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_1022294.sliderLength-1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_1022294.stepNow *12 +1}} - 14 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_1022294.sliderLength-1}}
A man looks out at the flooded entrance to his apartment complex near the Cape Fear River in Fayetteville, North Carolina
A man looks out at the flooded entrance to his apartment complex near the Cape Fear River in Fayetteville, North Carolina
A man looks out at the flooded entrance to his apartment complex near the Cape Fear River in Fayetteville, North Carolina
© AP Photo/David Goldman
State of emergency was declared in the Carolinas, Georgia, Virginia and Maryland
State of emergency was declared in the Carolinas, Georgia, Virginia and Maryland
State of emergency was declared in the Carolinas, Georgia, Virginia and Maryland
© AP Photo/David Goldman
A cat clings to the side of a trailer amidst flood waters before it was saved in Burgaw, North Carolina
A cat clings to the side of a trailer amidst flood waters before it was saved in Burgaw, North Carolina
A cat clings to the side of a trailer amidst flood waters before it was saved in Burgaw, North Carolina
© REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Farm buildings are inundated with floodwater from Hurricane Florence
Farm buildings are inundated with floodwater from Hurricane Florence
Farm buildings are inundated with floodwater from Hurricane Florence
© AP Photo/Steve Helber
The building is surrounded by water as local citizen retrieves a paddle that floated away in Linden, North Carolina
The building is surrounded by water as local citizen retrieves a paddle that floated away in Linden, North Carolina
The building is surrounded by water as local citizen retrieves a paddle that floated away in Linden, North Carolina
© AP Photo/David Goldman
A dog left behind on a porch looks out from a flooded neighborhood in Lumberton, North Carolina
A dog left behind on a porch looks out from a flooded neighborhood in Lumberton, North Carolina
A dog left behind on a porch looks out from a flooded neighborhood in Lumberton, North Carolina
© AP Photo/Gerry Broome
A car sits in a flooded parking lot at an apartment complex near the Cape Fear River in Fayetteville, North Carolina
A car sits in a flooded parking lot at an apartment complex near the Cape Fear River in Fayetteville, North Carolina
A car sits in a flooded parking lot at an apartment complex near the Cape Fear River in Fayetteville, North Carolina
© AP Photo/David Goldman
The waters of the Little River flow up against a bridge in Fayetteville, North Carolina
The waters of the Little River flow up against a bridge in Fayetteville, North Carolina
The waters of the Little River flow up against a bridge in Fayetteville, North Carolina
© AP Photo/David Goldman
People leave their flooded home in Spring Lake, North Carolina
People leave their flooded home in Spring Lake, North Carolina
People leave their flooded home in Spring Lake, North Carolina
© AP Photo/David Goldman
A US Coast Guard helicopter crew prepares to hoist a group of stranded residents from their flooded homes in Burgaw, North Carolina
A US Coast Guard helicopter crew prepares to hoist a group of stranded residents from their flooded homes in Burgaw, North Carolina
A US Coast Guard helicopter crew prepares to hoist a group of stranded residents from their flooded homes in Burgaw, North Carolina
© AP Photo/Steve Helber
A destroyed boat after Hurricane Florence tore through New Bern, North Carolina
A destroyed boat after Hurricane Florence tore through New Bern, North Carolina
A destroyed boat after Hurricane Florence tore through New Bern, North Carolina
© EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO
US Coast Guard rescue swimmer approach to a man on a stranded van in Pollocksville
US Coast Guard rescue swimmer approach to a man on a stranded van in Pollocksville
US Coast Guard rescue swimmer approach to a man on a stranded van in Pollocksville
© AP Photo/Steve Helber
People use a road as a boat ramp after Hurricane Florence struck the Carolinas. Many rivers in the Carolinas are approaching record flood stages and their levels will continue to rise through the week
People use a road as a boat ramp after Hurricane Florence struck the Carolinas. Many rivers in the Carolinas are approaching record flood stages and their levels will continue to rise through the week
People use a road as a boat ramp after Hurricane Florence struck the Carolinas. Many rivers in the Carolinas are approaching record flood stages and their levels will continue to rise through the week
© AP Photo/Sean Rayford
Traffic cones sit submerged in a flooded street near the Cape Fear River as it continues to rise in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence in Fayetteville, North Carolina
Traffic cones sit submerged in a flooded street near the Cape Fear River as it continues to rise in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence in Fayetteville, North Carolina
Traffic cones sit submerged in a flooded street near the Cape Fear River as it continues to rise in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence in Fayetteville, North Carolina
© AP Photo/David Goldman
Editors choice
A ceremony of blessing the foundation stone of the future main cathedral of the Russian Armed Forces
Putin takes part in blessing of foundation stone of Russian Army’s main cathedral September 19, 18:00
Rachel Brosnahan, winner of the award for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Highlights of the 70th annual Emmy Awards September 18, 15:23
A dog wearing a flower on its head takes part in a dog costume parade in Moscow's Krasnogvardeiskiye Prudy Park
Dog-walking wear that's way-out: Moscow's first canine costume parade September 17, 14:33
Youths stage a torchlight parade in Pyongyang's Kim Il-sung Square to celebrate the 70th anniversary of North Korea, September 10
This week in photos: presidential pancakes, Pyongyang’s torchlights, red pandas peekaboo September 14, 17:05
The main stage of the Vostok-2018 strategic drills was held at the Tsugol firing range in the Trans-Baikal Region
Russian, Chinese militaries put their power on display in dramatic drills September 13, 17:24
Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a parade of army hardware and aviation involved in the main stage of the Vostok 2018 military exercises
Putin awards Russian, Chinese and Mongolian servicemen at Vostok-2018 drills September 13, 10:07
1
...
{{item.num+1}}
...
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_1022294'].sliderLength - 1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_1022294'].sliderLength - 1}}
+
A man looks out at the flooded entrance to his apartment complex near the Cape Fear River in Fayetteville, North Carolina
© AP Photo/David Goldman
State of emergency was declared in the Carolinas, Georgia, Virginia and Maryland
© AP Photo/David Goldman
A cat clings to the side of a trailer amidst flood waters before it was saved in Burgaw, North Carolina
© REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Farm buildings are inundated with floodwater from Hurricane Florence
© AP Photo/Steve Helber
The building is surrounded by water as local citizen retrieves a paddle that floated away in Linden, North Carolina
© AP Photo/David Goldman
A dog left behind on a porch looks out from a flooded neighborhood in Lumberton, North Carolina
© AP Photo/Gerry Broome
A car sits in a flooded parking lot at an apartment complex near the Cape Fear River in Fayetteville, North Carolina
© AP Photo/David Goldman
The waters of the Little River flow up against a bridge in Fayetteville, North Carolina
© AP Photo/David Goldman
People leave their flooded home in Spring Lake, North Carolina
© AP Photo/David Goldman
A US Coast Guard helicopter crew prepares to hoist a group of stranded residents from their flooded homes in Burgaw, North Carolina
© AP Photo/Steve Helber
A destroyed boat after Hurricane Florence tore through New Bern, North Carolina
© EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO
US Coast Guard rescue swimmer approach to a man on a stranded van in Pollocksville
© AP Photo/Steve Helber
People use a road as a boat ramp after Hurricane Florence struck the Carolinas. Many rivers in the Carolinas are approaching record flood stages and their levels will continue to rise through the week
© AP Photo/Sean Rayford
Traffic cones sit submerged in a flooded street near the Cape Fear River as it continues to rise in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence in Fayetteville, North Carolina
© AP Photo/David Goldman

Read also

Hurricane Florence weakens to tropical depression

Hurricane Florence smashed into the East Coast of the US on September 14. Officials in several states declared states of emergency, including in the Carolinas, Georgia, Virginia and Maryland. The disaster has claimed the lives of 30 people in North and South Carolina. Storm surge and heavy flooding from the hurricane has inundated much of Eastern North Carolina. Florence has been downgraded to a tropical storm but is still expected to bring a storm surge with heavy flooding to the Carolinas. See the aftermath of the catastrophic flooding brought on by the hurricane.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
14
Hurricane Florence: frightful disaster hides behind angelic name
10
Massive torch parade wraps up North Korea's 70th anniversary
11
Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin believes it is necessary to start development of weapons of the future
2
Putin takes part in blessing of foundation stone of Russian Army’s main cathedral
3
Press review: Russia's response to jet downing in Syria and Korean sanctions stalemate
4
North Korean leader to visit Seoul by year-end
5
Kremlin: Putin’s opinion of Mediterranean plane crash relies on Defense Ministry’s data
6
Russia offers to ease border regulations with Latvia
7
Defense chief vows response to Israel’s actions that caused fatal crash of Il-20 aircraft
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT