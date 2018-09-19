Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia launches criminal case into Il-20 crash above Mediterranean

World
September 19, 3:56 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian Il-20 was shot down by Syria’s air defense over the Mediterranean Sea because Israel’s F-16 fighter jets used it as a cover

Share
1 pages in this article
An Il-20 plane

An Il-20 plane

© Maxim Kuzovkov/TASS

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. The chief military investigation department of the Russian Investigative Committee has launched a criminal case into the crash of Russia’s Il-20 plane above the Mediterranean Sea, committee spokesperson Svetlana Petrenko told reporters.

Read also

Defense chief vows response to Israel’s actions that caused fatal crash of Il-20 aircraft

"Russian Investigative Committee investigators and forensic experts work at the accident scene together with representatives of the Russian Defense Ministry," she said.

All circumstances surrounding the accident are being established.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that at about 23:00 Moscow time on Monday contact was lost with a Russian Ilyushin Il-20 plane, which was flying back to the airbase at Syria’s Hmeymim. According to the ministry, the plane went off radar screens as four Israeli F-16 fighter jet were delivering airstrikes on Syrian targets in the Latakia governorate.

Later, the ministry said the Russian Il-20 was shot down by Syria’s air defense over the Mediterranean Sea because Israel’s F-16 fighter jets used it as a cover. The Israeli command centers and the F-16s’ pilots could not but see the Russian plane, which was approaching the runway from an altitude of five kilometers. Nevertheless, they deliberately staged this provocation, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Maj.-Gen. Igor Konashenkov said, adding that Israel’s actions are considered in Russia as hostile.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Massive torch parade wraps up North Korea's 70th anniversary
11
Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people
10
Genoa bridge collapse
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Defense chief vows response to Israel’s actions that caused fatal crash of Il-20 aircraft
2
Putin vows to improve security of military personnel in Syria in wake of Il-20 tragedy
3
France partly to blame for Russian plane's crash, says military expert
4
Russia launches criminal case into Il-20 crash above Mediterranean
5
Russian tennis chief confirms reports about Maria Sharapova’s decision to wrap up season
6
Frigate Admiral Gorshkov takes to sea for combat training
7
Putin stresses Israeli air forces’ operations violate Syria’s sovereignty
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT