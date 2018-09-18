Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

White Helmets keep conjuring up chemical weapons provocation in Idlib

World
September 18, 23:05 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Ambassador to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya

Russian Ambassador to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

UNITED NATIONS, September 18. /TASS/. Militants entrenched in Syria and activists of the White Helmets grouping continue conjuring up a provocation in the Idlib zone of de-escalation, the Russian Ambassador to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya said on Tuesday at a meeting of the UN Security Council that discussed the situation in Syria.

Read also
Idlib province, Syria

Filming of staged chemical attack in Syria’s Idlib begins, Russian top brass says

"Militants and activists of the White Helmets continue fabricating the sham scenes that will feature the alleged use of chemical weapons inside the Idlib zone of de-escalation," he said.

"The filming of these fakes has already taken place in some Syrian districts," Nebenzya said. "Notably, the organizers forced the Syrians abducted previously in Idlib and Aleppo Governorates to take part in the filming."

"Also, we have the data suggesting that Jabhat al-Nusra [a terrorist grouping outlawed in Russia by a ruling of the Supreme Court - TASS] handed barrels with chlorine to Jaysh al-Izza grouping in Lataminah and Kafr Zita," Nebenzya said. "Once again, we’d like to call attention to the fact. We’ve warned about it many a time."

"We can see full well some of our partners are using Syria as a bridgehead for triggering a far more serious and dangerous conflict with more far-reaching consequences in the entire region," the ambassador said. "In the light of it, we’d like to call once again for real collective efforts on all the conflict situations in the region and particularly in struggle with terrorism and for giving up the attempts to solve Syria’s problems behind its back.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Massive torch parade wraps up North Korea's 70th anniversary
11
Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people
10
Genoa bridge collapse
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Defense chief vows response to Israel’s actions that caused fatal crash of Il-20 aircraft
2
France partly to blame for Russian plane's crash, says military expert
3
Syria downed Russia's plane because Israeli F-16s used it as cover — Russian top brass
4
Russian Foreign Ministry summons Swiss ambassador
5
Czech Republic expanding gas transport system to receive gas via Nord Stream 2
6
Russian tennis chief confirms reports about Maria Sharapova’s decision to wrap up season
7
Military spots body fragments of Ilyushin-20’s crew in Mediterranean
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT