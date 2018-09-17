Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian Investigative Committee sends new information about MH17 crash to Netherlands

World
September 17, 15:36 UTC+3

The committee spokesperson said that the information provided by Russia to give "a good reason to reconsider the investigation’s interim conclusions"

© Mikhail Pochuev/TASS

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Russia’s Investigative Committee has forwarded information about the Ukrainian military’s involvement in the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 crash to the Netherlands, Committee Spokesperson Svetlana Petrenko told TASS.

According to her, on Monday, Russia’s Defense Ministry presented strong evidence proving the Ukrainian military’s involvement in the crash.

"The Russian Investigative Committee’s experts acted on three legal assistance requests received from the Dutch prosecution in 2018 alone," Petrenko said. "A large amount of work has been done to obtain the necessary information. Recently obtained information has been handed over to the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office to be forwarded to the Netherlands in accordance with international agreements," she added.

"We are confident that the information provided by Russia gives a good reason to reconsider the investigation’s interim conclusions concerning the tragedy and groundless allegations against Russia," the Investigative Committee spokesperson said.

In turn, the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) that is investigating the crash said it has taken note of the information the Russian authorities provided.

"The JIT will meticulously study the materials presented today as soon as the Russian Federation makes the relevant documents available to the JIT as requested in May 2018 and required by UN Security Council resolution 2166,"  the statement indicated. "From the start of the investigation until today, the JIT has always carefully analyzed and processed the information provided by the Russian Federation.".

Boeing 777 crash in Ukraine
ADVERTISEMENT