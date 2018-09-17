Erdogan expects positive dialogue with Putin on Syria

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expects a positive discussion of the situation in Syria’s Idlib province with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, as he himself told reporters during a flight home from Azerbaijan, Turkey’s NTV TV channel reported on Monday.

"I saw Putin in a more positive light at the Tehran summit [the September 7 meeting between the leaders of Iran, Russia and Turkey - TASS]," Erdogan said. "I would like them [Russia] to continue demonstrating the same positive approach [to resolving the situation in Idlib]," he noted.

According to the Kremlin press service, the presidents of Russia and Turkey will meet in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi on Monday to discuss ways to resolve the Syrian crisis.

Erdogan added that "there is a need to find a solution to the Idlib issue together with Russia and the [US-led] coalition." "Mr. Putin and I will once again discuss the Syria and Idlib issues. If the situation there continues to develop in the same vein, the consequences may be very serious. We need to find a solution together with Russia and the coalition in order to prevent that," the Turkish leader said.

He also pointed out that Turkey had disagreements with the United States as far as Syria was concerned. "We have already held talks with Germany and France. We have been dealing with the issue together with Russia," Erdogan said, adding that "consultations between leaders are definitely necessary."

When explaining Turkey’s view on the Idlib issue, Erdogan said that Ankara and Moscow could "take joint steps against terrorists mingled with moderate opposition members." "But let us not try to justify air strikes in the region," he said.