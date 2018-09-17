Russian Politics & Diplomacy
North and South Korean leaders to hold negotiations on September 18 and 19

World
September 17, 7:02 UTC+3

The two leaders’ meeting will be held in the afternoon

Kim Jong-un and Moon Jae-in

Kim Jong-un and Moon Jae-in

© Korea Summit Press Pool via AP

SEOUL, September 17. /TASS/. The North and South Korean leaders will hold bilateral negotiations on Tuesday and Wednesday, said a spokesperson for the South Korean president’s administration at Monday’s briefing for journalists.

"Moon Jae-in and Kim Jong-un will hold two rounds of bilateral negotiations - on Tuesday and Wednesday," the administration official stressed.

He added that the South Korean president will arrive to Pyongyang on a direct flight from Seoul at 10 a.m. (04:00 Moscow time) on September 18. The two leaders’ meeting will be held in the afternoon, he said.

The South Korean president will visit Pyongyang on September 18-20. The visit is expected to focus firstly on issues of denuclearization and bilateral cooperation.

