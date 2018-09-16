Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Group of S.Korean officials head to DPRK for inter-Korean summit preparations — Yonhap

World
September 16, 7:51 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The group comprises 93 South Korean state officials, technical specialists and reporters

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. An advance group of more than 90 South Korean officials headed to North Korea on Sunday for preparations to hold the inter-Korean summit due next week, the Yonhap news agency said.

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un

North Korean leader reiterates his commitment to denuclearization

According to the agency, the group comprises 93 South Korean state officials, technical specialists and reporters. It crossed the border between the two states on 19 buses.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in is expected to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang on September 18-20. According to a presidential administration official, the South Korean delegation to the event will comprise up to 200 people. The names of at least two members of it have already become known: former prime minister Lee Hoi-chang and Samsung Electronics President Kim Ki-nam.

Situation on the Korean Peninsula
