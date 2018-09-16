Georgian official dismisses reports of experiments on humans in Georgian lab

TBILISI, September 16. /TASS/. Georgian Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Relations with Russia Zurab Abashidze dismissed as "absurd" reports of experiments on humans in the Richard Lugar Public Health Research Center near the Georgian capital Tbilisi.

"The reports about secret tests on humans in the [Lugar] center are baseless and absurd. The laboratory works in the regime of transparency, its doors are open for foreign scientists and experts," Abashidze said in an interview with the Georgian Public Television.

"In order to ensure the center’s transparency, the laboratory will host an international seminar with the participation of experts and specialists from almost 20 countries," the Georgian official added. "The Georgian authorities have repeatedly said that the lab is open for everyone, Come, have a look, find out more about it."

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday it was studying documents published by Georgia’s former state security minister, Igor Giorgadze, concerning the United States’ biological weapons program. According to the ministry, facts and documents that were made public "contain evidence of serious violations by the US side of the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production and Stockpiling of Bacteriological (Biological) and Toxin Weapons and their Destruction, which the United States ratified in 1972."

Georgia’s former state security minister, Igor Giorgadze, told reporters at a news conference in Moscow on September 11 that he had evidence confirming the center staged risky experiments. He also said that US military and private contractors could be engaged in secret experiments on humans there. Also, he urged US President Donald Trump to order an investigation into the laboratory’s activities.

Meanwhile, Defense Department spokesman Eric Pahon told TASS that Giorgadze’s statements were baseless.

The Richard Lugar Public Health Research Center opened in Alekseyevka near Tbilisi’s international airport in 2011 under a US government program. The Center conducts research into biological threats.