Russian Defense Ministry studies evidence US runs laboratory in Georgia

World
September 14, 16:30 UTC+3

The Richard Lugar Public Health Research Center opened near Tbilisi’s international airport in 2011 under a US government program

© Stoyan Vassev/TASS

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry is studying documents published by Georgia’s former state security minister, Igor Giorgadze, concerning the United States’ biological weapons program.

"At the moment all documents Igor Giorgadze published on his website are being studied by the Russian Defense Ministry’s specialists. The findings will be presented to the Russian and international public," the Defense Ministry said.

According to its statement the available "facts and documents contain evidence of serious violations by the US side of the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production and Stockpiling of Bacteriological (Biological) and Toxin Weapons and their Destruction, which the United States ratified in 1972."

The Richard Lugar Public Health Research Center opened in Alekseyevka near Tbilisi’s international airport in 2011 under a US government program. The Center conducts research into biological threats. Georgia’s former state security minister, Igor Giorgadze, says he has evidence confirming the center staged risky experiments. Also, he urged US President Donald Trump to order an investigation into the laboratory’s activities.

ADVERTISEMENT