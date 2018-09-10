Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Japan, Russia taking joint efforts to sign peace treaty — Japanese PM

World
September 10, 16:18 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

Since mid-20th century, Russia and Japan have been negotiating a peace treaty after World War II

Share
1 pages in this article
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

© Donat Sorokin/TASS

VLADIVOSTOK, September 10. /TASS/. Japan and Russia are taking joint efforts to finally sign a peace treaty, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday after his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Russia’s Far Eastern city of Vladivostok.

Read also

Japan hopes for progress in peace treaty talks with Russia, official says

"Now that more than 70 years have elapsed after World War II, the issue of a peace treaty between our countries is still unsettled. We with President Putin are sparing no effort to resolve this problem," he said.

Since mid-20th century, Russia and Japan have been negotiating a peace treaty after World War II. The main stumbling block to this is the issue of the ownership of the southern Kuril Islands. After the end of World War II, all Kuril Islands were incorporated into the Soviet Union. However, Japan challenged the ownership of Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan islands and a number of uninhibited islands of the Lesser Kuril Ridge called the Habomai Islands in Japan.

In 1956, the Soviet Union and Japan signed a joint declaration on ceasing the state of war. The two countries resumed diplomatic and other relations, however no peace treaty has been signed until now. The Soviet Union committed to paper in the declaration its readiness to hand over Shikotan and Habomai to Japan as a gesture of good will after the peace treaty is ultimately signed.

The Russian foreign ministry has repeatedly stressed that Russia’s ownership of these islands is fixed in international legal documents and cannot be doubted.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people
10
Genoa bridge collapse
13
Berlin Wall: Photos from the birth of a Cold War symbol
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin has no information about Idlib offensive
2
US warplanes use phosphorus bomb to deliver airstrikes in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor
3
Putin praises humanitarian ties between Russia and Japan
4
Russian Church says could break ties with Constantinople, if Ukraine schism approved
5
Aeroflot to sign contract for purchase of up to 100 SSJ-100 aircraft
6
Euro surges above 81-ruble mark for first time since March 2016
7
Kim Jong-un expects Russia to help ease sanctions on North Korea — speaker
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT