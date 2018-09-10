Putin to visit Japan next June — Abe

VLADIVOSTOK, September 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will make an official visit to Japan in June of next year, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe stated on Monday on the outcomes of the talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We will meet in June of next year during a G20 event in Osaka, and then we will hold a closing ceremony of the year of intercultural relations [between Russia and Japan] in Tokyo. Today, we have made an agreement on this," Abe noted. The Japanese PM promised that he would do everything in his power so that every meeting with the Russian President would bring results.

The chief of staff of the Japanese Self-Defense Forces will make an official visit to Russia in October, Abe said.

"Our defense cooperation has been actively evolving. In October, the chief of staff of the Japanese Self-Defense Forces will visit Russia," Abe said, adding that Tokyo and Moscow "will closely cooperate in responding to the threats of terrorism and drug trafficking, as well as to unconventional threats."