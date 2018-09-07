Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia's UN envoy tells US to reveal its possible targets in Syria

World
September 07, 1:40 UTC+3

According to earlier reports, terrorists active in Idlib are making preparations for staging a chemical weapons attack that could be blamed on Damascus

Russia's UN envoy, Vasily Nebenzya

Russia's UN envoy, Vasily Nebenzya

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

UN, September 6. /TASS/. The United States should disclose the list of its possible targets in Syria if they believe that chemical weapons are being stored there, Russia’s UN envoy, Vasily Nebenzya, told the UN Security Council session on Syria on Thursday.

"Reveal the list of targets, which, as was reported, the Pentagon has chosen for a possible airstrike by the three nations," he said. "If you believe that those locations are related to the storage of chemical weapons, then show some respect to the international law and forward this information to the OPCW [Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons - TASS]."

Idlib is the only Syrian province still controlled by illegal armed groups. In 2017, a de-escalation zone was established in the region, where militants reluctant to lay down their arms can move together with their families. According to United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura, Idlib currently hosts about 10,000 militants from the Jabhat al-Nusra and Al-Qaeda terror groups (both outlawed in Russia). Russia expects the United States to facilitate the separation of opposition members from terrorists in the Idlib province but it has not happened yet.

According to earlier reports, terrorists active in Idlib are making preparations for staging a chemical weapons attack that could be blamed on Damascus, providing the West with an excuse for another aggression against Syria. Reports proving these plans say that the United States has been increasing the number of cruise missiles deployed to the Middle East. Washington denied those reports.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that barrels of chlorine and munitions had been delivered to Idlib, while members of the White Helmets, which had been involved in the staged chemical weapons incident in the Syrian town of Douma in April, were getting their cameras ready.

CNN earlier reported that US military and intelligence experts have prepared a preliminary list of targets for the US airstrike, if US President Donald Trump orders it. According to CNN, US forces in the region can promptly respond to any chemical incident.

Syrian conflict
