Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Red Cross sends 15 trucks with humanitarian aid to Donbass

World
September 06, 9:50 UTC+3 KIEV

The International Committee of the Red Cross sent trucks carrying 254 tonnes of humanitarian cargo to Donbass areas

Share
1 pages in this article

KIEV, September 6. /TASS/. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) sent trucks carrying 254 tonnes of humanitarian cargo to Donbass areas, which are not controlled by Kiev, the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service said on Thursday.

Read also

DPR’s southern villages come under mortar shelling by Ukrainian troops

"Fifteen trucks with humanitarian assistance traveled to the temporally occupied territory of Ukraine via the Novotroitskoye entry and exit checkpoint (in Donetsk region)," the Service said.

The ICRC sent to Donbass food and hygienic packages, medicines and also medical equipment and construction materials.

Last time, the ICRC’s humanitarian assistance arrived in Donbass on August 9.

Russia’s Emergencies Ministry has been delivering humanitarian aid to Donbass since August 2014. Over this period of time, 79 humanitarian convoys have supplied more than 74,000 tonnes of aid to southeastern Ukraine, including food, medicines and essentials.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people
10
Genoa bridge collapse
13
Berlin Wall: Photos from the birth of a Cold War symbol
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian military conducts more than 50 battle exercises during Mediterranean drills
2
Russia’s fighter jets wipe out militants’ drone assembly workshop in Syria
3
Lavrov plans to visit Berlin on September 14 — source
4
Russian Navy’s commander-in-chief inspects military drills in Mediterranean
5
Inflation in Russia expected to reach 4.5-5% in 2019 — minister
6
Taiwan grants temporary visa waiver to Russians
7
Putin to have talks with visiting Vietnamese leader in Sochi
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT