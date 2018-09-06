DPR’s southern villages come under mortar shelling by Ukrainian troops

DONETSK, September 6. /TASS/. Two villages in the south of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) came under mortar shelling by Ukrainian troops on Wednesday evening, a spokesman for the DPR’s mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) reported.

"Ukrainian troops opened mortar shelling at the settlements of Leninskoye and Kominternovo in the south of the republic. Fifteen 120mm caliber mines were fired," the spokesman said, adding that one residential hose was hit by a shell in Kominternovo. "No casualties among civilians were reported," the spokesman said.

The so-called back-to-school ceasefire came come into force in Donbass from midnight August 29. It was agreed by the Trilateral Contact Group on the settlement of the conflict in eastern Ukraine on August 22, ahead of a new academic year. The ceasefire was violated three hours after it came into effect as Ukrainian troops shelled Gorlovka’s suburbs.

Since the outbreak of the conflict in Donbass, the parties have agreed more than 20 ceasefires. The longest one of them was reported in 2016 when the ceasefire stayed in place for six weeks in a row.