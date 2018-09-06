Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

DPR’s southern villages come under mortar shelling by Ukrainian troops

World
September 06, 0:54 UTC+3 DONETSK

Fifteen 120mm caliber mines were fired

Share
1 pages in this article
© Valentin Sprinchak/TASS

DONETSK, September 6. /TASS/. Two villages in the south of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) came under mortar shelling by Ukrainian troops on Wednesday evening, a spokesman for the DPR’s mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) reported.

"Ukrainian troops opened mortar shelling at the settlements of Leninskoye and Kominternovo in the south of the republic. Fifteen 120mm caliber mines were fired," the spokesman said, adding that one residential hose was hit by a shell in Kominternovo. "No casualties among civilians were reported," the spokesman said.

The so-called back-to-school ceasefire came come into force in Donbass from midnight August 29. It was agreed by the Trilateral Contact Group on the settlement of the conflict in eastern Ukraine on August 22, ahead of a new academic year. The ceasefire was violated three hours after it came into effect as Ukrainian troops shelled Gorlovka’s suburbs.

Since the outbreak of the conflict in Donbass, the parties have agreed more than 20 ceasefires. The longest one of them was reported in 2016 when the ceasefire stayed in place for six weeks in a row.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people
10
Genoa bridge collapse
13
Berlin Wall: Photos from the birth of a Cold War symbol
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin aide says London’s 'contrived' evidence on Skripal case 'means nothing'
2
Russia’s fighter jets wipe out militants’ drone assembly workshop in Syria
3
Putin to visit Vostok-2018 military drills after economic forum in Vladivostok
4
Former FSB chief dismisses May's 'false' charges against GRU over Skripal case
5
Russia’s charge d’affairs in London summoned to Foreign Office
6
Lavrov blasts US ‘manipulation’ of the dollar, NATO advance towards Russia’s borders
7
Fracture on Soyuz spacecraft most likely caused by technological error — Roscosmos CEO
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT