Contact Group to consider international probe into Zakharchenko’s murder — OSCE

MINSK, September 5. /TASS/. The Contact Group for settlement in the east of Ukraine has decided to consider the possibility of organizing an international probe into the murder of head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Alexander Zakharchenko, Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson to the Contact Group Martin Sajdik stated on the outcomes of the meeting in Minsk.

"Russia’s permanent envoy Boris Gryzlov had raised this issue at the meeting, and we have decided to discuss it in the nearest future. Any death, especially violent death, deserves regret," he said.

"I have always called for the sides, and I am doing so today, to make all possible efforts to adhere to the ceasefire regime and to avoid human losses," the OSCE envoy added.

He stressed that since the beginning, the conflict has caused too many losses. "As the representative to the Contact Group, I will always do everything in my power to avoid them," Sajdik said.

DPR head Alexander Zakharchenko was killed in an explosion in downtown Donetsk on August 31. He was 42 years old. The blast left two people dead and twelve injured, including DPR minister of taxes and duties, Alexander Timofeyev.

The DPR law enforcement agencies have detained several suspects that confirmed Kiev’s involvement. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) earlier denied any role in the Donetsk blast.