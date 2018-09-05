Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Donetsk Republic’s police put two suspects in Zakharchenko murder on wanted list

Emergencies
September 05, 11:37 UTC+3 DONETSK

The men’s photos were uploaded to the Interior Ministry’s website

© Alexei Pavlishak/TASS

DONETSK, September 5. /TASS/. The Interior Ministry of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic has put on the wanted list two suspects in last Friday’s explosion in a caf· in Donetsk that killed the republic’s leader Alexander Zakharchenko.

The men’s photos were uploaded to the Interior Ministry’s website. Both were seen in the cafe on August 31, the ministry said.

Russia vows to help Donetsk People’s Republic investigate Zakharchenko assassination

"All those who can provide any information about the suspects’ whereabouts and the incident itself are invited to contact the nearest police station," the Donetsk News Agency quotes the statement as saying.

Alexander Zakharchenko, who led the Donetsk People’s Republic since 2014, was killed in a caf· in the center of Donetsk. His bodyguard was killed, too. Twelve others, including the Donetsk Republic’s tax minister, Alexander Timofeyev, were injured.

Several suspects have been detained. All pointed to Kiev’s involvement in the assassination. The Ukrainian Security Service has disclaimed responsibility.

