Metropolitan Police seeks to circulate Interpol Red Notices for suspects in Skripal case

LONDON, September 5. /TASS/. The Metropolitan Police will seek to circulate Interpol Red Notices for two Russian nationals suspected of conspiracy to murder former Russian military intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, National Lead for Counter Terrorism Policing Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We now have sufficient evidence to bring charges in relation to the attack on Sergei and Yulia Skripal in Salisbury and domestic and European arrest warrants have been issued for the two suspects. We are also seeking to circulate Interpol Red Notices," the statement reads.

The United Kingdom’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said earlier on Wednesday that it was ready to charge two Russian nationals with conspiracy to murder the Skripals. The charges will also include attempted murder of Sergei and Yulia Skripal and police officer Nick Bailey, the use and possession of a chemical weapon and causing grievous bodily harm to Yulia Skripal and Nick Bailey.

Skripal saga

According to London, former Russian military intelligence (GRU) Colonel Sergei Skripal, 66, who had been convicted in Russia of spying for Great Britain and later swapped for Russian intelligence officers, and his daughter Yulia, 33, suffered the effects of an alleged nerve agent in the British city of Salisbury on March 4. Claiming that the substance used in the attack had been a Novichok-class nerve agent developed in the Soviet Union, London rushed to accuse Russia of being involved in the incident. Moscow rejected all of the United Kingdom’s accusations, saying that neither the Soviet Union nor Russia ever had any program aimed at developing such a substance.

Chief Executive of the Defense Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL) at Porton Down Gary Aitkenhead said later that British experts had been unable to identify the origin of the nerve agent used in the attack on the Skripals.